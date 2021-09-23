To the editor -- I find my self wanting to scream daily at those that refuse scientific evidence and proven statistics at the risk of the majority of the population, so I read this quote daily:
"The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who doesn't care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. Never waste time on discussions that make no sense ...
"There are people who for all the evidence presented to them, do not have the ability to understand, and others who are blinded by ego, hatred and resentment, and the only thing that they want is to be right even if they aren’t.
"When ignorance screams, intelligence shuts up. Your peace and tranquility are worth more."
VERNON COLLINS
Yakima