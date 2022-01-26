To the editor -- I have to admit that I took a double- and maybe even a triple-take of the headline for the 18-month sentencing of Joshua Cole Sampson. This was in the Jan. 20 edition of the YH-R.
He relapsed after a treatment program of more than a year and chose to drive drunk. That decision would lead to him run off the road and into a field, ending the life of 17-year-old Petrona Mendez Ruiz, who was working in that same field.
But light sentences appear to be the new normal now in our society. Criminals are not held accountable and slaps on the wrist will only result in repeat offenders.
The judicial system owes the victim's family an apology and an explanation for the ridiculous short sentence. I am sure Mr. Sampson did feel remorse, as he should. Eighteen months should have been 18 years.
WADE REMILLARD
Yakima