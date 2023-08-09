To the editor — Dr. Robert Oppenheimer, "father of the atomic bomb," witnessing the world's first nuclear test explosion, invoked Vyasa: "Now I have become death, the destroyer of worlds."
Were they his Hiroshimas and Nagasaksis detonating, resonating in Dante's Seventh Circle of Hell (Violence)?
One month later, the first and only country to ever use nuclear weapons in an armed conflict unleashed Little Boy and Fat Man on mostly civilian populations. The family of Eugene Stoner, ex-Marine, avid sportsman and hunter shared in 2012, "Our father ... designed the AR-15 and M16 as military weapons to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47...He died long before mass shootings occurred. But we do think he would have been horrified and sickened as anyone, if not more by these events."
Suppose he had envisioned becoming death, the destroyer of worlds, unleashed upon the ensnared screaming children of his Sandy Hooks and Uvaldes in Hell's Fifth Circle (Anger). Would America have acknowledged, even rejected, his proffered premonition.
Consider this YH-R editorial (April 20) asking, "Losing Faith in America?" Gallup answering, "Only 38% said they were proud to be American." George Washington's, "last great experiment"? Now kidnapped by fear, hate, conspiracy. Hostaged by military killing machines.
Whereto Circle?
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley