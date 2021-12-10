To the editor -- Silence in the face of racial and religious bigotry, corruption and violence only enables the perpetrators. Many politicians in this country have made a deal with the devil by supporting white supremacists and right-wing extremists to remain in power. Hate groups are now mainstream and even elected officials spread fear and hatred of fellow citizens and immigrants.
A Lutheran pastor named Martin Niemoller was jailed in Nazi Germany in the 1930s for speaking out against the evil that surrounded him. After World War II and the defeat of nazism he wrote, “First they came for the Communists but I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Communist. Then they came for the Jews, the Catholics and others and I didn’t speak up. Finally they came for me – and by that time there was no one left to speak up.”
Our country is the great hope of the world because of freedom, opportunity and justice for people of all races and ethnic backgrounds. It takes courage to defend human rights. Now more than ever all citizens who respect our Constitution, the rule of law and democracy must act decisively against the political corruption, hatred and injustice which has become a cancerous part of what was once a respected political party.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima