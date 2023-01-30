Last week, the American Red Cross responded to a home fire in the city of Yakima that displaced five adults. Did you know Yakima has the highest home fire rate of any county in Washington state?
We want everyone to stay safe from these crises, which, sadly, take an average of seven lives each day in the U.S.
In the last two years, we responded to four fatality home fires in this community. Two-thirds of fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.
We ask everyone to check their smoke alarms monthly and practice their home fire escape plan at least twice a year. The Red Cross can also help households without working smoke alarms.
This April, the Red Cross will hold a series of Sound the Alarm events in Yakima with the help of local volunteers and community partners, to install FREE alarms in homes that need them.
Visit redcross.org/nwhomefire for a home fire escape plan and other resources, and to learn how you can help families. Together, we can Sound the Alarm about home fire safety and save lives.
MICHELE ROTH
Executive Director,
Central and Southeast Washington American Red Cross Region