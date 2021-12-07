To the editor -- There are two postulates of governance: (as Venezuela) Government rules and provides, the people serve. Else (as USA), people provide for themselves and government serves as security.
The USA is a representative republic, as opposed to a parliamentary democracy. We elect persons who, with the best information and intentions, are expected to make decisions both timely and proper.
Since the (1913) IRS introduction, bureaucracy has persistently worked toward the postulated governance of solutions from the majority-tyranny instead of solutions by individuals, requiring ever-larger-government fixes. In this process, our personal effort and resources are subject to government control and no level of taxation is out of bounds.
The American Constitution places security responsibility on the national government (perhaps $1 trillion). Traditional Americanism includes greater personal responsibility; work, education and effort with law and order as the cornerstones, without government intervention wherever possible.
Review the 10th Amendment: All unspecified rights belong to the people. Our giant bureaucratic overburden is unresponsive. Past administration success resulted from adjustments to the bureaucracy. America is the most successful nation in all of history because individuals always use their resources better than government programs taxing resources away.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish