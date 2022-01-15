To the editor -- I’m miffed. I have just been blocked on Facebook by Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
I post reminders of why we need to wear masks and other county COVID information on her newsfeed to educate her followers, since those messages are not extended by the commissioner. My posts are not offensive or inaccurate, mostly cartoons, and undeserving of being blocked.
I did ask what McKinney’s agenda was for her Jan. 12 Town Hall, and if constituents would be allowed to speak. Then, I pressed the button asking my interest in attending. Suddenly, my posts are missing and I cannot replace them. I’m blocked from expressing my opinion and asking questions of a public official.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a public official’s Facebook page is a “public forum,” so an official cannot block people from posting just because it may be critical of the official’s views. My right to free speech is being violated.
TOBI BEEHLER
Naches