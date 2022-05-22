To the editor — As usual, I am amused by Robert Allen's May 12 screed about paying for a college education.

He doesn't say whether he supports public colleges or is just irritated about forgiveness of tuition debt. He makes a point of saying it took him 13 years to get a four-year degree, but doesn't say whether it was at a public or private institution.

While it seems Mr. Allen is using this whole issue as a swipe at President Biden, I would like to make a few observations.

I do not support removal of all student loan debt. There may be a legitimate case for some selective write-off. Many young folks were recruited by for-profit "colleges" that charged astronomical tuition with the promise of high-paying jobs. Mostly lies. Trump University comes to mind as well as many worse examples.

As far as free college is concerned, California offered just that for many years. Possibly making some (state-owned) junior college available for a nominal fee may benefit those who need a leg up.

So, before posting any more screeds about college debt elimination and work, maybe some real analysis should be in order.

Yes, Dave Ramsey is sometimes right ... sometimes not.

JAMES PROKOP

Yakima