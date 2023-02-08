191220-yh-news-feedinghomeless-8.jpg
Buy Now

Burn barrels and water jugs sit in front of makeshift shelters where homeless people are staying at the Toppenish Flea Market grounds on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Toppenish, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

I read today's Page One headline with great interest.

Clearly Yakima County is being run by imbeciles, as how in God's name can there be a homeless crisis and they can't find enough projects to fund, having to return $2 million without it being used?

One only has to drive down Yakima Avenue or stroll along the Greenway to see that there is a problem which needs to be addressed in getting people off the streets, especially during the frigid conditions experienced over the last month.

The Herald-Republic (and other Washington papers have picked up the story as well) recently ran an article on a local company which specializes in converting Seatrain containers into small living units as one example of a worthy solution worth funding.

Find a site to house this type of a project and get on with it. If I have to hear about another plan by the county to hire outside consultants to "study" the problem, I think I might go stark-raving mad.

The time to act has been lost with this go-round of funding, but let's get our act together before the next round such that this problem can get addressed, eh?

GARY R. COX

Yakima