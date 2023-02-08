I read today's Page One headline with great interest.
Clearly Yakima County is being run by imbeciles, as how in God's name can there be a homeless crisis and they can't find enough projects to fund, having to return $2 million without it being used?
One only has to drive down Yakima Avenue or stroll along the Greenway to see that there is a problem which needs to be addressed in getting people off the streets, especially during the frigid conditions experienced over the last month.
The Herald-Republic (and other Washington papers have picked up the story as well) recently ran an article on a local company which specializes in converting Seatrain containers into small living units as one example of a worthy solution worth funding.
Find a site to house this type of a project and get on with it. If I have to hear about another plan by the county to hire outside consultants to "study" the problem, I think I might go stark-raving mad.
The time to act has been lost with this go-round of funding, but let's get our act together before the next round such that this problem can get addressed, eh?
GARY R. COX
Yakima