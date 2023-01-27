To the editor — The latest (of waaay too many) "federal debt limit" tap-dances is now playing on a newscast near you. I prefer history, which clearly says hardly anybody will speak honestly about debt.
Whatever you hear for the next months, the debt limit will be increased and federal debt will also increase, unstoppably ... until the brick wall of reality reveals itself to all who live long enough.
Paper money is a government contract: you accept this as payment for your efforts, and others will accept same for your debts. "Legal tender for all debts public and private," it says on every bill. When you're in a shop that won't take cash, contemplate that "illegal" future.
But the U.S. keeps printing money, yet not creating/collecting enough wealth to back it up. That's not sustainable. Everybody knows it; nobody wants to seriously talk about it. You don't want your children to live through economic hell, then just do the third-grade math on money in/money out: if that doesn't change, hell is what we get.
Nearly every professional politician in D.C. is betting they won't live long enough to have to endure it themselves. Someday they'll be wrong.
JEFFREY REYNOLDS
Yakima