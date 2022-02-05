To the editor -- I've heard quite a few times in my life that people who witness violence for a long period of time eventually become violent themselves. Who is to say that a police officer who sees blood and violence on a daily basis wouldn't be affected by this mental change?
I understand that boys who dream of being a cop are full of pride because they just want to protect and serve. But we only have a handful of police officers to protect thousands of people and deal with killings, drugs, speeding -- troublemakers who cause fights and elude and create a lot of danger for the police. Maybe that's why we hear of them lashing out and being abusive to the citizens -- because they have been traumatized.
They should only be able to work for four years, then be reassigned to a different job on the force besides patrolling.
Police officers are human, with fleshy brains that can be traumatized just like ours. I bet many have PTSD, just like many of our soldiers.
ANGELA GORDON
Wapato