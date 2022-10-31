To the editor — There has been much speculation about extraterrestrial life. Governments have searched for it on Mars, Venus and the moons of other planets. That search continues.
Within the last few years, our government has released information alluding to the actual existence of UFOs. These were witnessed by military pilots and other reliable sources. They appear to be controlled by some intelligence.
My opinion is, “Of course there is life out there.” I’m not saying it’s intelligent, though I suspect there’s a lot of that in the universe. (Given humanity’s history, we could question if there’s intelligent life on Earth.)
The basis for my thinking is the diversity of life on our planet. Every possible niche here has some form of "creature." Just this week I learned that our eyelashes can support mites and so can our eyebrows. That seems impossible, but it’s a fact. (I wonder if false eyelashes can be infested?)
Since we have life everywhere, why would it not be that way in the rest of the universe? While this is a tongue-in-cheek commentary, maybe it should be seriously pondered.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima