To the editor -- I agree with Alan Jones’s Sept. 2 letter that said that eligible, but unvaccinated COVID patients should be sent home to recover from the disease on their own if they refused to protect themselves and the public by taking the vaccine. I believe the unvaxxed should waive the privilege (not a “right”) to use scarce hospital ICU resources (bed, respirators, nursing care, etc.) for weeks or months if they fervently refused the vaccine.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now received full FDA approval and is certified safe and highly effective in preventing serious COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and death. Our overwhelmed hospitals, doctors and nurses, who are pleading for every eligible person to be vaccinated, are ignored and blatantly disrespected by the “unapologetic unvaxxed.” Nearly all hospitalized COVID patients are unvaxxed.
In letters to the editor on Sept. 6, Lance Forsee and Julie Montgomery, using flawed logic, tried to equate non-infectious, individual lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiac disease and lung cancer with this highly transmissible (delta variant), airborne, infectious coronavirus. Cardiac disease and cancer cannot be transmitted to others, nor is there an effective, safe vaccine to prevent these lifestyle-behavioral diseases. The unvaxxed will extend this pandemic and allow the next variant to spread.
JOHN EASTERBROOKS
Yakima