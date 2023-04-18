To the editor — In the debate over building an airport, I am not hearing an answer to a very important question: “How do hundreds of passengers get to Seattle in winter?” Neither locals nor the WSDOT want to see hundreds of out-of-towners, in rentals, on the pass.
A sunnier regional airport one can divert to in case of emergencies? I can see that. However, the weather that closes Sea-Tac is exactly the same weather that closes the pass.
The obvious solution is rail. WSDOT already has a modest Seattle-Yakima passenger rail plan penciled in for 2040. People landing in Yakima might finally make upgrading to passenger rail profitable.
509ers have been clamoring for a safe, reliable means over the pass in winter for decades. A sober way to bring people to and from our wine country would be beneficial, too. The above should be bargaining points included in any package regarding state and federal funding.
I like Yakima. She doesn’t deserve visitors complaining about being “stuck” in Yakima, due to the state’s poor planning. Any ancillary airport must take winter travel into account.
MATTHEW RUANE
Richland