FILE — A person carries chains to a stuck semi-truck, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. The pass was closed for about five hours Saturday evening, April 9, 2022, due to bad weather and multiple traffic collisions, The Seattle Times Reported.

 Ted S. Warren / AP Photo, file

To the editor — In the debate over building an airport, I am not hearing an answer to a very important question: “How do hundreds of passengers get to Seattle in winter?” Neither locals nor the WSDOT want to see hundreds of out-of-towners, in rentals, on the pass.

A sunnier regional airport one can divert to in case of emergencies? I can see that. However, the weather that closes Sea-Tac is exactly the same weather that closes the pass.

The obvious solution is rail. WSDOT already has a modest Seattle-Yakima passenger rail plan penciled in for 2040. People landing in Yakima might finally make upgrading to passenger rail profitable.

509ers have been clamoring for a safe, reliable means over the pass in winter for decades. A sober way to bring people to and from our wine country would be beneficial, too. The above should be bargaining points included in any package regarding state and federal funding.

I like Yakima. She doesn’t deserve visitors complaining about being “stuck” in Yakima, due to the state’s poor planning. Any ancillary airport must take winter travel into account.

MATTHEW RUANE

Richland