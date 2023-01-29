Deep in a cavernous local warehouse, a scrawny gray-haired guy wearing a green accountant’s visor slips his boss an envelope containing cryptic numbers.
They detail how much a regional cargo airport will save in transportation costs for the Yakima Fruit Barons’ cartel.
The savings will outweigh what the fruit barons will be forced to pay to keep their workers from leaving for one of the jobs at the new airport. Besides, automation will soon displace many fruit workers.
The boss picks up his rotary phone and dials the hotline to City Hall.
“Send the letter,” he says. “And carbon copy the county.”
While the rest of us sleep, the letter is sent.
OK, it’s just a conspiracy theory.
But the letter sent by the city of Yakima actually says the airport would be great for local fruit companies. The letter openly hopes for improvements in Yakima’s air and rail service, as well as infrastructure.
A regional hub undoubtedly would improve our labor market.
Are there downsides? Certainly, for average citizens, but not for fruit barons.
As the green visor guy and his boss know, “If the fruit barons be for it, who can stand against it?”
WARD MURROW
Yakima