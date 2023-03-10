To the editor — These pages have received both pro and con about expanding the Yakima airport to be used as an adjunct to SeaTac. Let’s consider the advantages.
With the growth of smaller aircraft that can use an asphalt pad or even a pasture as a landing pad, SeaTac can grow in trunk airlines while passengers come from or go to Port Angeles, Bremerton, Bellingham, Issaquah, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Olympia, Vancouver and other places in those smaller (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.
Meanwhile, our airport could orient toward cargo that needs trains and trucks to complete its travel, giving us powerful political friends that want to gain and keep trains, and enhance highways, and bring this area high-wage jobs and our own share in passenger flights. That is clout when we need to expand a traffic pattern from here to the west side and when we need better highway entrance and exit capability.
The state will grow whether we do anything or not. Shall we become more crowded and offer low wages, or shall we offer additional economies in this area? Right now, we have the opportunity to try to attract ever more diversification, good wages and political friends with west-side clout.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima