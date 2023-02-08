To the editor — City Councilmember Byers encourages me “to consider the positive aspects of economic development and opportunity for all persons in our city.” A positive aspect is a benefit. History shows that opportunity and benefit are different animals.
Asbestos, lead paint, forever chemicals ...Farmworkers came here seeking economic opportunity. Growers sprayed them with pesticides seeking economic benefit. Oops.
Airport traffic comes with ultrafine particle pollution that spreads over a wide area. See: http://bit.ly/3wYPtuW
Fruit, grape and hop growers may see opportunity in lower shipping costs, but I wonder about the massive hit their tainted products will take in the international marketplace. PNWU med students may see opportunity in a major human subject experiment, but trained doctors are unlikely to stick around under a constant shower of ultrafine particle pollution.
Airport expansion will make it easier to leave town. County cancer cluster kids may enjoy that bullet train to Seattle Children’s. Their grandparents may feel only regret.
We already benefit from relatively clean air. Why give it up? Climate change is happening. Choosing airport expansion chooses a future of baking and wheezing under the glare of ever-promised opportunity after the economic benefit has moved on.
Yakima, let’s break the cycle.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima