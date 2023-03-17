To the editor — Re: Sunday’s editorial. Yakima County has marginalized air quality year-round, and a local clean air agency that by law allows the county to regulate pollution sources.
The state of Washington gives counties a great deal of power to regulate at the local level, for permitting, such as at landfills, and with the air agency local emissions. The greatest emitters are vehicle traffic along I-82 and wood smoke. The solutions — drive less, use cleaner diesel, switch to hybrid or e-vehicles and reduce/eliminate wood burning devices.
As far as emissions from agriculture, it is the Legislature that must help define actions and regulations. To show harm and excesses, there must be data and the will to proceed by entities that regulate. Winter emissions of ammonia were studied by Ecology in the past 10 years, showing high levels. Reducing the combined harmful emissions and identifying sources takes a concerted effort by citizens, agriculture and regulators. In addition, cooperation with the Yakama Nation and EPA will be essential as much of Yakima County is under that jurisdiction.
Answers are not easy. Still, knowing what’s in the air matters. Local concerns matter. Let’s hope this study provides impetus to achieve clean air for everyone.
JOYE REDFIELD
Yakima