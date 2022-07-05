To the editor — Killing a human steals every right. Embrace this truth: Abortion is a killing. Now, states define when abortion is infanticide.

Today’s women have earned respect as totally capable without abortion; professionally strong and avoiding pregnancy with modern available medical choices. Government demanded COVID vaccine. What difference birth control? Women, with unplanned pregnancies (assuring every family reliable health care), must demand alternate distribution of Planned Parenthood funding, including free birth control.

Roe’s 1973 whole-cloth “penumbral” invention supported a now-antiquated legal solution, controlled by pregnant women. Now, after SCOTUS reconsideration, better choices are preferable.

To actually make abortion a bright-clear right, and/or to assure the right of a fetus to live when viable, imagine amendments. For example, propose a compromise post-25-week-fetus as a citizen:

Human Viability Amendment No. 34: A fetus, growing in a citizen, when medically certified post 25 weeks, (both humans) whole and healthy, is recognized a citizen of the United States, assured constitutional protection.

In Uvalde, Texas, tragically, 19 children, two teachers and a perp were killed. Activist Roe-judges sanctioned killing perhaps 63 million genetically complete humans. All promise taken. Both are horrendous; but, consider the scale: In 2022, there are only 52 million children attending school.

WALT WEGENER

Toppenish