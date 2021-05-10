To the editor — It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the residents of the Yakima area for the past 18 years. My practice of eye care in Yakima has come to an end as my family and I are moving to the west side of the mountain. I was recently credentialed with a University of Washington affiliated hospital in Seattle.
For your continued eye care, the practice and medical records at our Creekside location will be moved to Yakima Eye Specialists, 1410 Lakeside Court, which is 3.5 miles north on 40th Avenue. My associate, Dr. David Moon will continue to see our clinic patients, along with Dr. Jeff Wilkinson and Dr. Corey Dunlap, optometric physicians at Yakima Eye Specialists.
If you have questions about your current or future appointments, or your medical records information, you can call the same clinic number at (509) 452-6611. This was effective as of May 1, 2021, when our lease at Creekside Loop ended.
Again, thank you for trusting me with your eye care needs. Good luck and take good care of your eyes.
Sincerely yours,
Abel Li, MD