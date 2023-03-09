To the editor — After the fall of Kabul, thousands of Afghans who had risked their lives alongside American forces were evacuated to the United States in August 2021. During the withdrawal from Kabul, the Biden administration authorized the use of humanitarian parole to temporarily expedite the entry of 80,000 Afghans to the United States and this humanitarian parole extends for only two years.
The 80,000 Afghans we evacuated will be subject to deportation starting in August unless Congress acts by adjusting their status. The Afghan Adjustment Act — a bipartisan, bicameral piece of legislation introduced this past August, astonishingly, did not pass.
Without congressional action, the Afghans we evacuated to the United States may be deported in the coming year.
U.S. law currently provides no straightforward path to permanent resettlement or reunification for these Afghans and their families. Many will be shoehorned into immigration processes not designed for their situation.
Please write your representative and senators reintroduce the Afghan Adjustment Act to do right by these wartime allies. These people evacuated from Afghanistan by the U.S. are trying to make a new life in the U.S. while in immigration limbo, and their time has run out.
STAN MOON
Richland