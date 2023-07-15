To the editor — Re: "Lack of housing." How many people are "we" speaking for, that "need" to move here? Whose businesses "need" expansion?
There is no "cap" on rent. Renters are landing on the streets left and right. Have you driven/walked through our neighborhoods? You must go see.
Sidewalks/riverbanks, littered with tents (for homeless) which means? Empty houses! Empty apartments!
You say "they" can't relocate/expand existing businesses. All across this valley, have you driven/walked through the towns? There are many vacant buildings. Put your business in one of those empty places.
You say we NEED to build "affordable" housing? What happened to the affordable places we used to have? We need to clean up our yard before we let more population move in.
What about us?
THERESA JAMES
Toppenish