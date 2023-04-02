To the editor — Every year, our community members get together in ballot parties to share information about what has been learned about future candidates and ballot items. The same questions arise every year about advisory votes: “Why does my vote not count for this item?” “What does this mean?”
Every year, community members seek additional information about advisory votes, what they represent and the consequence of selections. Explaining the advisory vote process is very difficult. Language in them can be ambiguous, and there is little additional information explaining that “advisory” means that they have no power to change our laws, no matter the result of the vote. When you open your ballot and have more advisory votes than real voting items or choices of multiple candidates, we have to wonder, has our ballot been turned into a survey financed by our tax dollars?
Please remove these confusing, non-decision-making items from our ballot. Senate Bill 5082 would replace them with something actually useful: accurate online information about our lawmakers’ decisions on taxes and budgeting.
PAUL TABAYOYON
Yakima