To the editor — The governor of Texas said that 18-year-olds have been buying guns for around 150 years, without school shootings. So what has changed?

Businesses advertise because it has been proven that they can get a certain number of people to do what they advertise. I’ve read that McDonald's found if they cut back on advertising, sales went down.

So why do those in charge and the video game makers think that the shooter games don’t influence the behavior of some of the users? I read that the latest school shooter was heavily involved in “Call of Duty,” which involves shooting at human-like figures. Memory has it that other school shooters were heavily involved in shooter video games.

So why not ban all video games involving shooting, or at least those shooting at human-like figures?

Another change is all the violence on TV and the movies. And we wonder why we see violent behavior in real life. Monkey see, monkey do.

RON SHAEFFER

Yakima