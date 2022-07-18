To the editor — Although Yakima is struggling to keep medical providers, finding transport to those appointments and the hospital is just the opposite. Yakima has struck it rich with Advanced Life Systems.

It is easy to see why ALS was able to secure the 911 contract for Yakima County. Our family has struggled with health care needs for the past six years and found it necessary to call an ambulance. We have been fortunate to have been served by the professionals from ALS. We have always found them to be professional, competent and caring.

They most recently provided much needed service for my father who is bedfast. Yakima, this is one of those services you hope you never need, but rest assured when you do, you are in good hands with the people from Advanced Life Systems.

They have our heartfelt thanks.

CARALEE THOMASON

Selah