To the editor -- The Apostle Paul in one of his letters said he "was free from the blood of all men." Meaning wherever he traveled he had faithfully preached the Gospel.

In this sense, and even quite literally, the Herald and its parent have blood on their hands, according to the majority of Americans.

The New York Times finally admitted it was Hunter's laptop after all. But today I looked in vain for even a small acknowledgement! You have a very strong bias against the "orange man" but deny it.

Some polls show 17% would have changed their vote in 2020 and 62% say there would be no war in Ukraine under Trump. Now, thanks to our left-leaning media, besides being forced to say "Let's go Brandon" at the gas pump, we say it as we see the blood in the streets of Ukraine.

TOM BRACEWELL

Yakima