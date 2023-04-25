To the editor — While no amount of training will ever fully prepare us for an active shooter scenario, we should all be proud of our officers, firefighters and medical teams.
I had the opportunity to watch as a bystander at the April 8 “Active Shooter Training” coordinated by our Yakima Valley Emergency Management. The cross-agency coordination, response time and threat mitigation was extremely on point. The more training we have, the better we get. Thank you to all the local agencies involved in this exercise!
- Yakima County Sheriff's Office
- Yakima Valley Emergency Management
- City of Yakima Fire
- East Valley Fire
- City of Yakima Police
- Selah Police
- Tieton Police
- Sunnyside Police
- Union Gap Police
- Airlift Northwest
- American Medical Response
- Advanced Life Systems
- PNWU students and staff
- Starbucks (donated coffee)
- Dominos (donated pizza for lunch)
KYLE CURTIS
Yakima County commissioner