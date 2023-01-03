To the editor — Ronald Reagan had accepted responsibility for both the good and the bad decisions that happened during his presidency.
Jimmy Carter did the same thing. At the time when Iran ceased the hostages; he talked with their families about taking responsibility on behalf of the United States government.
Richard Nixon never had taken responsibility for Watergate. That was his fall.
Donald Trump is the more recent example who did not take responsibility for the Jan. 6 insurrection because he wanted revenge in not accepting defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
He even used fake news to help him unsuccessfully seek a second term through Mike Pence. Pence, however, ignored Trump and did the right thing in deciding it in favor of Joe Biden. He accepted defeat where Trump could not.
JOHN HUERTA
Merced, Calif.