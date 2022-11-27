To the editor — Women of the 21st century, have we not learned anything at all in the last 50 years?
No. 1, Roe v. Wade was never a law, it was a political decision. There is no language in the Constitution regarding abortions. It has not been abolished, it has been turned over to each state so the people can decide, not the government.
The people on the street need to get informed. With all the education and smart women, why would you need an abortion? Don't get pregnant.
They keep saying "my body, my choice" — it starts with your brain.
Having a baby is a blessing with someone you love. It is also a consequence of hooking up. If you want to hook up, there are tons of ways to prevent pregnancy. If an accident, there are plenty of people who would adopt.
Work it out with your state. No anger, no violence. Work it out with your state.
ALOHA STARBUCK
Yakima