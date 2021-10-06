To the editor -- Reading about Saturday's march in Yakima against the Texas abortion law. In 1963 birth control pills were approved to take monthly to avoid getting pregnant. But it seems that after 11 years the women were just not intelligent enough to use birth control pills. So they whined and cried until Roe v. Wade was made into law in 1973.
Since then, morning-after pills and several other means of NOT getting pregnant were made available. MEN could offer up a solution when their protection is readily available almost everywhere.
Abortion is 100% preventable. But it takes brains and willpower!
Now we go to drugs in the 1980s. The D.A.R.E. programs were all over the country. Like birth control, the people wouldn't listen, so D.A.R.E gave up and we went on to legalize marijuana.
Typical if-you-can't-lick-'em-then-join-'em thinking. So we legalized MJ but everyone said NO, that's not a gateway drug. People should read the obituaries of these young kids who started with MJ and then moved on to something more potent.
What can we legalize next so we don't have to enforce the laws? Dems say open borders would be nice!
PAT FISCHER
Ellensburg