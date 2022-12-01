To the editor — There are so many reasons for a woman to need an abortion, including fetal demise, congenital deformities, rape, incest, failed contraception, etc. This is not a black and white issue.
If you want to talk about being informed, then maybe you should start with yourself. Women aren't just doing whatever and then lining up to have a medical procedure to deal with the aftermath.
And if adoption were all it took, we would not have hundreds of thousands of children in foster care with no homes. While yes, it is state-dependent, meaning it is not banned, many states have passed laws so restrictive it is an effective ban without actually crossing that line, leaving women traveling great distances to receive the care they need.
Medical decisions are personal and should not be put up for public debate. And women should not be demonized for making the best decision they can in an extremely difficult situation.
HOLLY PARKER
Yakima