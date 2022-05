To the editor -- A letter posted on May 8 discussed the hypocrisy of abortion opponents who believe in capital punishment.

I’ve never understood that nonsensical argument. It’s like comparing Mother Teresa to Hitler. How does the slaughter of thousands and thousands and thousands of innocent fetuses equate to punishing somebody who has committed a heinous crime? I firmly believe that if the fetus got a choice, it’d chose to live.

JULIE MONTGOMERY

Yakima