To the editor -- This election is one of the most important elections we have had. If the heart and belief of the people of this city and county is to preserve the freedoms of liberty we have enjoyed, our vote is essential in this election.
It is time to vote in candidates who will move Yakima forward and this is how to keep it simple. Vote for those who will and have been working tirelessly for us and our freedoms with honesty and integrity. Please vote for and support this slate of committed candidates.
- Autumn Torres, commissioner, District 3
- Edgar Hernandez, Yakima City Council, District 2
- Mark Shervey, Yakima City Council, District 4
- Matt Brown, Yakima City Council, District 6
- Karly Almond, West Valley School Board
- Ryan Beckett, Yakima School Board
- Kenton Gartrell, Yakima School Board
- Scott Church, Selah School Board
- Nicole Church, Selah School Board
- Michelle Perry, Sunnyside School Board
Yakima, we are worth it!
JAN TORRES
Yakima