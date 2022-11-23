To the editor — On Oct. 29 the U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested one of the suspects from a particularly heinous homicide on First Street. On Nov. 17, they arrested the second suspect. I am thankful for the Marshals!
On Nov. 18, members of the Yakima DEA’s Office assisted with the arrest of a suspect who was allegedly selling narcotics to homeless addicts from his home. They worked with the YPD patrol team to shut the operation down. I am thankful for DEA!
On Sept. 23 the Yakima FBI Office assisted in bringing the FBI’s premier dive team to Yakima to search for missing Lucien Munguia. Although unsuccessful, I am thankful for the FBI!
On Sept. 9 the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant in both Yakima city and county, recovering 38 weapons, narcotics and money. I am thankful for HSI!
Every single day we work with Yakima’s ATF office to track illegal gun activity, provide leads to our Gang Unit, and file federal charges when appropriate. This is a key element in our plan to reduce violent crime. I am thankful for ATF!
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for our federal partners!
CHIEF MATTHEW MURRAY
Yakima Police Department