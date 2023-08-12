Here’s your study guide for Florida’s new curriculum
To the editor — Florida’s so-called “teaching” now requires middle schoolers to be instructed that: “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
Possible classroom discussion questions ...
For Black boys:
- As a slave, what personal benefit could you apply by seeing your friends and family beaten, whipped until skin was stripped off their backs, and/or hung?
- What personal benefit could be applied by being forcibly castrated?
For Black girls:
- For a female enslaved person, what personal benefit could be applied by being repeatedly raped by your “slave owner,” his sons, and his friends? — provide examples.
- What personal benefit could be applied for having your children ripped away from you and sold to other slave “owners,” and not knowing where your children have been sent?
Remember in all discussions to not say anything that might make anyone (that is, a white child or their white racist parents) feel uncomfortable or bad for being the descendants of degenerates who thought that “owning,” abusing, raping and killing other people was a good way to accumulate and maintain incredible wealth based solely from being monsters.
Rampant discrimination is still fine now, so long as white kids don’t feel bad about it.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah