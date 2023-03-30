To the editor — Welcome to the Union Gospel Mission job portal.
Because of recent publicity surrounding our job hiring practices, we are implementing the Leviticus Employment Screening Questionnaire for future hiring.
Please answer the following questions:
- Do you eat animals that walk on all fours and have paws? (Leviticus 11:27)
- Have you ever failed to obey your parents? (19:1)
- Failed to keep the Sabbath? (19:1)
- Harvested your entire garden’s crop? (19:9)
- Picked up grapes that fall in your vineyard? (19:10)
- Held the wages of your workers overnight? (19:13)
- Spread gossip and slander? (19:16)
- Mixed fabrics in your clothing? (19:19)
- Planted two types of seed in your garden? (19:19)
- Eaten fruit from a tree you planted less than four years ago? (19:23)
- Trimmed your beard? (19:27)
- Gotten a tattoo? (19:28)
- Failed to stand in the presence of the elderly? (19:32)
- Mistreated foreigners or failed to treat them as native-born? (19:33-34)
- Sold land permanently? (25:23)
PLEASE NOTE: If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you are not qualified to work among us who are saved by Grace.
The good news is that you won't be stoned for these offenses. Back in the day, you might have been.
Have a nice day.
JOE TUDOR
Yakima