To the editor — I just read your article covering a lawsuit in which the city of Yakima was held responsible for knowing the intersection at 34th Avenue, River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard was very dangerous, but did nothing to improve traffic control.
As a resident of West Valley, I frequented this intersection often in the past, but have since decided to avoid it if possible. I've witnessed the aftermath of two accidents there. One involved a YSD school bus.
I'm certainly not a traffic engineer, but to me an obvious solution to traffic control problems at this location would be a one-lane roundabout like the one at Fifth Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.
Traffic Fruitvale could be condensed to a single lane. Personally, this would be better and probably much less expensive than traffic lights.
I hope the city acts on this problem because subsequent legal judgments will no doubt be well over the $3 million mark that this one cost. It was paid by insurance, but the insurance company will not continue to cover.
DAVID BETZING
Yakima