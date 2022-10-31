To the editor — I am writing in support of Mischa Venables for county clerk. I had the pleasure and honor to work with Mischa in Ellensburg.
There could be 2-3 feet of snow, she was there, reliably. In 110-degree heat, she wore a smile. No matter the long days, skipped breaks and challenging clients, she was always professional.
Mischa was organized and dedicated to always delivering the best customer service. She never took shortcuts! She was thorough and smart, self-directed, hardworking, and had an amazing attitude. Her ability to handle the stress we were under and still have a great sense of humor and keep her focus on our goals was parallel to no one else I have ever worked with.
Whatever team she is on or leads, is bound to function well and succeed. If I could, I’d vote for her 1,000 times. You’re lucky to have her!
PAMELA SALTER
Aberdeen