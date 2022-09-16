To the editor — When is less than perfect good enough?
I sometimes worry about millennials who constantly seek perfection in all facets of their lives. Is this a result of coming of age when everyone got a trophy?
Do they really need the top model of that new vehicle purchase, or must they be adored by both bosses and subordinates while making top-dollar salaries in order to reach total personal fulfillment?
While I DON’T advocate sloppiness in word nor deed, wisdom has taught me that only disappointment follows an obsession with being perfect. After 31 consecutive months of having my letters to the editor published without question, I found that I developed a chip on my shoulder when summarily denied by YHR editors for erroneously referring to a former employee’s title. The writer no longer uses a certain byline when providing feature article submissions to the paper.
Being the larger man, I will not hold any bitterness. Not even for the copywriters. Well, not much. (Implied humor) “Success is a journey and not a destination” so with that firmly in mind, I now begin a new and perfect quest of witty, insightful, revelations of life around me.
Maybe I should act my age!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima