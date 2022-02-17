To the editor -- A recent article reported that a documented gang member was sentenced to 25 months, not 25 years, by entering an Alford plea in the killing of another person in 2019.
Entering the Alford plea admits prosecutors likely had enough evidence to convict the defendant, so he is willing to settle for lesser charges. Our county prosecuting attorney said this laughable sentence was due to the pandemic delaying court proceedings and uncooperative witnesses.
The killer had a prior criminal history, including a prior unlawful firearms conviction.
What kind of example for future killers does this ridiculous sentence give? Where is our criminal justice system headed if a killer gets 25 months in jail for killing someone just because witnesses are out of state?
Voters should remember this example when the next election comes.
ALAN JONES
Yakima
220218-yh-opn-toon-whamond