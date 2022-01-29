To the editor -- Prelim: "Inslee to rescind ban on, "...sections of Affirmative Action, " (Yakima Herald-Republic, Jan. 9).
Main Event: Gov v. I-200, R-88, Directive 88-01.
Announcer: Here we go again.
Contender: Jay Inslee.
Record: "... our greatest strength is diversity ..." "... systemic changes ... designed to break down barriers ..."
Champ: Linda Yang.
Record: "... pretty sure we can beat them again."
Audience luminaries:
1. Supreme Court Chief Justice John "Poof" Roberts.
Achievements: Recross-referenced documents into the Supreme Court Library catalog as -- History/Never Mind (see: Dustbin): Naturalization Act of 1790, "...any white person ...," Indian Removal Act, 1830, "... enable them to pursue happiness in their own way ...," Dred Scott v. Stanford, 1857, "... were not intended to be included under the words 'citizens,' " Immigration Act of 1924, "... to preserve the ideal of U.S. homogeneity ...," Black Reconstruction In America 1860-1880, 1935, "... guide humanity by telling the truth ...," 1964 Civil Rights Act, "No person ... shall ... (be denied) the right ..."
Advice to Champ: "There is no longer such a disparity," his opinion, Shelby v. Holder, 2013.
After-party: Galleon's Lap, "... before us ... the enchanted place."
2. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Achievements: "I have a dream."
Advice to Contender: "... keep moving forward."
After-party: "... the mountain of despair."
Purse: "... a stone of hope."
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley