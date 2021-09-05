To the editor -- In response to Ron Anderson’s letter, a few other points to mention:
- Why isn’t Yakima County Health District tracking vaxxed vs. unvaxxed of those hospitalized? Since you believe in forever proclamations.
- Why haven’t we adopted the same ban that Cowlitz County passed, banning mandates? At what point is your statement about oath of office not hypocritical when not representing the majority who elected you -- aka the Republican Party?
It might help you, Commissioner Ron Anderson, to ask Bruce Smith if you can request a set of balls from Mrs. McKinney.
KENTON GARTRELL
Yakima