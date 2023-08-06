To the editor — Senior citizens living Yakima may be interested in reading an article from a reporter at the Yakima Herald-Republic pointing out facts related to being older.
A number of older people living on limited/fixed income can't afford the price of rent and paid amenities from the retirement communities in our valley.
Older people walking our streets/avenues are not lost, confused, sick or senile. An older person walking in the gutter or alongside parked cars in the street has nothing to do with that person's state of mind. Many streets/avenues in Yakima have no sidewalks, only rows of lawns in front of houses.
J. NOGAN
Yakima