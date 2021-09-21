To the editor -- From a genealogy perspective, the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation is a philanthropic descendant of A.E. and Rose Larson. Sept. 26 is the 90th anniversary of the opening of the Larson Building.
From the Yakima Republic newspaper of Sept. 27, 1931:
"To see the new A. E. Larson building at its formal grand opening last night, 10,000 persons, it was estimated, went through the $600,000 office structure between 7 and 11 o'clock. Five truckloads of flowers came to the tenants in the building from friends before the opening. Greeting the visitors as they arrived were A.E. Larson, the builder and Mrs. Larson, and S.D. Parker. W.H. McCullough, manager of the building, arranged the opening. Miss Helen Lewis and her assistants gave pink carnations to women visitors as they entered the building to direct callers to the elevators and to explain the machinery in the elevator penthouse. Elevator girls were dressed in their new uniforms. An orchestra directed by A. P. Friemuth played on the second floor."
The Larson-Parker legacy includes the land where YVC is located, Larson Park, Larson Gallery, Parker Faller field and the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation. Our office is in the Larson Building.
JERRY WARD
Yakima