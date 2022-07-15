To the editor — I am urging people to vote Doug White for U.S. Congress in District 4.

Doug was born and raised right here in Yakima. He wants to build on our agricultural heritage by making sure we have enough water to meet our needs now and in the future.

Doug’s international work experience in Asia means that he knows how to do business in the global markets that are so vital to our local economy. Doug also wants to streamline the H2A Visa program so we can get and keep the agricultural workers that are the backbone of our economy.

Doug White knows that the health care system in Central Washington is broken and that rural areas need unique solutions. We need expanded facilities and reimbursement rates that can keep our doctors and hospitals in business.

Doug also understands that homelessness is not just a big-city issue. He supports the building of more housing in our area.

Doug wants funding to ensure our public safety. With investments in our infrastructure to build our economy, young people can get good jobs instead of committing crimes.

Doug White is the right person to represent us in Congress.

JUDI LEWIS

Yakima