20 years later, the lessons remain vivid
To the editor — Unbelievably, it’s been 20 years since that infamous day was indelibly seared in our memories as “9/11.”
I recall it well.
I was teaching at Wapato High School, and my first-period class was journalism.
Our general routine began with the Pledge of Allegiance, and then we would watch Channel 1 on the classroom’s television. As the program began, I took roll on my computer while I listened to the broadcast.
Watching those planes slam into the Twin Towers was horrifying — it was like that line from Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novelette, “Heart of Darkness.” “The horror, the horror” had come to life.
All too soon, I had to get to the business at hand. I read the daily bulletin and tacked it up on the wall. I can still see the faces of my students as they looked at me with eyes that sought an interpretation of this ghastly event. They wanted me to quell their fears, offer them reassurance. But I could offer none.
“I think that the world as you knew it,” I told them, “has forever changed.”
We now had firsthand knowledge of the treachery of mankind and the feeling of having no control over a situation that was vastly bigger than ourselves.
The halls didn’t hum with the usual chatter, laughter and energizing antics of youth that day. Gone was the joy of a new day, or learning, or sporting events and activities.
We learned to take nothing for granted.
GAIL HUIBREGTSE
Wapato