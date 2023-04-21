To the editor — Since it is now baseball season, how many of you guys out there remember the summer of 1957 and playing in one of the two all-star games that were the results of clinics run the Yakima Bears baseball team?
The exact date was July 29, 1957. Coaches for the four teams were Spencer Harris, John Stamper, Ernie Cyr and Hunky Shaw. There were 80 guys from up and down the valley and Yakima who played in those two games. Many of those gentlemen are still with us and sadly, some are not.
Many of you folks that are relatives, friends or business colleagues might recognize a name or two. (Unfortunately, the only way to see that sports page — July 30, 1957 — with those team pictures is by viewing the microfilm at the Yakima Library. Online copies of the Herald only go back to 1997.)
It might be fun to take a trip down memory lane.
RON ROCKSTROM
Yakima