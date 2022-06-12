To the editor — If you have ever been 18 years old, then it is very likely that you have a clear idea of the degree of maturity that many, if not most, 18-year-old boys lack.

I’m not pointing fingers here. I was in some significant ways — despite an intact, supportive and nonviolent family — embarrassingly unstable and immature at that age. As were many of my male peers and my two (now much older) sons. It simply goes with the developmental territory.

For this reason I submit that any politician who insists that semiautomatic weapons be made available to 18-year-olds should be voted out of office this autumn. We do not need to stand by helplessly while our children or neighbors or grandchildren are gunned down at school or church or the grocery store.

We voters have the power in this country. Let’s take control!

CHUCK FORSTER

Yakima