To the editor -- The 15th Legislative District is losing a great legislator. Jeremie Dufault has been a champion for his district and for Central Washington. I have been proud to call Jeremie my friend and colleague. He has become like a brother to me and I am going to miss serving with him in Olympia.

Working long hours in Olympia, you get to know who people really are, and Jeremie’s character is second to none. He is trustworthy, humble, honest and dedicated to doing what is right for our state. He loves the work and serving the people of the 15th District.

I try to live by the motto that “life is not about you.” Jeremie is choosing to put his family first. Stepping down from a position he loves is a great example of living not for yourself, but for others.

I hope to see Jeremie back in Olympia in the future. We need more legislators like Jeremie.

STATE REP. CHRIS CORRY, R-14th DISTRICT

Yakima