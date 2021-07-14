To the Editor -- Where do I sign up?
I want a job on the city payroll like the councilman has. He's paid $13,000 and he NEVER shows up. I thought robbery was illegal, but doesn't this qualify?
And who is signing the checks at City Hall? His pay should have stopped at $130, or at least $1,300. Why did the funds keep coming until he has taken $13,000 of OUR money?
If the city had an extra $13,000 to give away, why not give it to a charity? Camp Hope of the mission could certainly have used those funds!
J.J. BUTLER
Yakima